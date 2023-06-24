Chandigarh Golf Club’s revamped all-weather pool opens tomorrow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2023 01:17 AM IST

The existing indoor pool has been converted into an all-weather facility by installing a new heating system, the decision for which was taken during the annual general meeting held in February

After years of deliberations, the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) has finally got an all-weather swimming pool. It will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Agnish Rakesh with his team showing newly renovated swimming pool of Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The existing indoor pool has been converted into an all-weather facility by installing a new heating system, the decision for which was taken during the annual general meeting held in February. The House had passed a budget of 73 lakh (approximately) to revamp the pool.

“The members and golfers will be able to use the pool in both summers and winters. Lifeguards will be positioned as the pool will function in the morning (6am-10am) and the evening (4pm to 9pm),” said Dr Agnish Rajesh, chairman, Swimming Pool and Health Club, CGC.

The pool, having a depth of 12-ft, was losing around a hundred litres of water on a daily basis due to seepage issues. Earlier, the water was heated through solar panels, which enabled the facility to open for a partial period in summers.

Keeping their promise, Chandigarh Golf Club’s current team led by Lt Col HS Chahal revamped it to an all-weather pool following demands of the members. The club is also planning to expand the dining hall, revamp the starter hut and bring other infrastructural changes for the betterment of the club, keeping in mind the rules and regulations of the UT administration. “This will be an infinity pool and definitely an attraction for the members who have started to visit the pool already but more response is expected in coming days,” added Dr Agnish Rajesh.

