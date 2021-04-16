Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests Covid-19 positive
“My COVID-19 test report is positive. I have presently quarantined myself at my Delhi residence. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions,” the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for Covid-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.(HT file photo)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for Covid-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.

