Damaged roads & piled waste: Ward 23 cries out for repairs

The Ward 32 residents have been struggling with several civic problems with heaps of garbage, damaged roads, potholes and waterlogged stretches making the everyday mobility difficult. The locals residing in Shree Chand Colony, Govind Colony, Bharti Colony, Sarpanch Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, Harjap Colony and Kunal Colony said that the poor civic maintenance has become a persisting problem in the ward.

A damaged road and garbage strewn along the road in Ward 23 , Ludhiana. (Gurpreet singh/HT)

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Large piles of garbage can be seen dumped along roadside stretches of the ward with waste spilling onto areas used by the commuters. The accumulation has not only left the surroundings unhygienic but has also narrowed the usable roadspace.

In Shree Chand Colony residents pointed towards the heaps of garbage lying along the roadside. The waste has spread across the edge of the road. Residents said that regular lifting of garbage was needed to prevent the locality from turning into an open dumping ground.

A local resident, Kamal said, “The garbage is lying in huge quantities and has spread along the roadside. People have to pass through this mess every day. The authorities should ensure that the waste is lifted regularly instead of allowing it to pile up.”

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{{^usCountry}} The deplorable condition of roads is another major concern in the ward. Several stretches have uneven surfaces, potholes and damaged portions making commuting particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deplorable condition of roads is another major concern in the ward. Several stretches have uneven surfaces, potholes and damaged portions making commuting particularly difficult for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. {{/usCountry}}

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In Govind Colony, residents said the damaged roads have made the routine travel inconvenient. Vehicles have to move through the uneven portions of the road while pedestrians are left with limited space to move safely.

“Everyday we have to drive through potholes and damaged portions. It becomes particularly difficult for two-wheelers. The road needs proper repair instead of temporary patchwork,” said Rakhan Singh, a resident.

In Bharti Colony and Sarpanch Colony, waterlogging has added to residents’ problems. Large pools of stagnant water were visible on road stretches leaving commuters to navigate through muddy and water-filled portions. Residents said that the problem becomes worse after rainfall and affects normal movement.

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“The road gets filled with water and there is no proper way for people to cross it. We have to drive through dirty water or take longer routes. This has become a regular problem,” said a resident, Sukhpreet Kaur.

Residents of Guru Nanak Nagar also complained about poor road conditions and stagnant water. They said damaged roads combined with water accumulation have made the locality difficult to access and raised concerns about cleanliness and public convenience.

In Harjap Colony and Kunal Colony, residents raised similar concerns over damaged roads, potholes and unclean surroundings. They said the civic issues were affecting residents as well as people travelling through the localities.

“We are not asking for anything extraordinary. We need clean surroundings and roads that people can use safely. These are basic civic facilities and the authorities should maintain them regularly,” said a resident, Sameer.

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Residents urged the civic authorities to conduct a proper inspection of the ward, clear garbage dumps, repair damaged roads and address waterlogging.

For residents the concerns are basic — clean surroundings, motorable roads and proper drainage. They said civic amenities should be maintained routinely rather than addressed only after repeated complaints.

Area councillor Shobha Pinku Sharma said, “There is a shortage of staff and sanitation workers. We are doing whatever is possible from our end. Machinery is also not available whenever it is required. How can the work be managed if one trolley has to serve seven wards.”

When contacted zonal commissioner, Zone B, seeking a comment on the issue the repeated calls went unanswered.