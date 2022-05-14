Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

ED conduct searches in money laundering case in Bhopal, Goa

The money laundering probe was started on the basis of an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against Shinde earlier under the Black Money Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets and Imposition of Tax Act
The ED seized over 88 lakh in cash during the searches
Published on May 14, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directoratehas conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa on Friday in a money laundering case registered against Sanjay Vijay Shinde.

The ED has seized 88.30 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in premises linked to the businessman whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks.

According to an ED statement, Sanjay Vijay Shinde’s name figured in the Panama Paper Leaks, wherein, the names of various individuals were revealed who had beneficial interests in various offshore entities.

“Sanjay Vijay Shinde had beneficial interests in the British Virgin Islands-based offshore entity. In the account of Singapore based bank, more than 31 crores were deposited by various offshore entities. The Income department filed a prosecution complaint against Sanjay Vijay Shinde under provisions of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. Subsequently, an investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 was initiated by ED,” the ED statement said.

