After Suresh Kashyap quits, Parmar takes veiled dig at Nadda

Day after Suresh Kashyap reportedly stepped down as Himachal BJP president, former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar took a veiled dig at party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. (HT File Photo)

Sixty-three-year-old Parmar was expelled from the BJP after he contested the 2022 General Assembly election as an Independent from the Fatehpur assembly segment after he was denied ticket.

“Resignation by Suresh Kashyap. This he should have done after the 4-0 loss in the byelections,” Parmar wrote in a Facebook post.

“Who protected Kashyap and Jai Ram Thakur after the bypolls results?” he posed a cryptic question which political experts related to Nadda. Kashyap had tendered his resignation to Nadda on Thursday though it is yet to be accepted.

Parmar shot to limelight after getting a direct call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who persuaded him to withdraw from the elections.

However, Parmar didn’t budge as he openly blamed Nadda, who he claimed was his classmate and hostel mate during university days, of trying to finish him politically.

In his interviews to various media outlets, Parmar had said: “No one listened to me after the defeat in the byelections be it Nadda or Jai Ram Thakur while the state president Kashyap doesn’t matter in the state party setup.”

Parmar, who is not very active on social media, had earlier sparred with the state BJP organisational secretary Pavan Rana.

The former senior vice-president of the BJP had contested the 2017 General Assembly elections from Fatehpur losing by a narrow margin of over 1,200 votes.

He was denied ticket in the 2021 byelections from Fatehpur. The seat was vacated after death of the then MLA Sujan Singh Pathania. The BJP fielded Baldev Thakur resulting in Parmar threatening to revolt but was persuaded by the then chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. The BJP lost the election by nearly 6,000 votes. Later, Parmar resigned from the party president’s post after he was allegedly stopped from attending a state party working committee meeting.

He again lost the ticket race in the 2022 assembly elections as the party shifted the then minister Rakesh Pathania from Nurpur to Fatehpur. He contested as an Independent and polled only 2,800 votes.

Parmar, who started as a student leader, earlier remained a Rajya Sabha member of the BJP from 200-2006.

