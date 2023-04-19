2 goods trains derail after collision in MP’s Shahdol; 6 railway staffs injured

Six railway personnel, including two locomotive pilots, were injured after a goods train was hit by a moving freight train in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Wednesday, railway officials said.

The incident occurred near Singhpur station at around 6.50am on Wednesday due to signal overshoot. (Video grab/PTI)

The officials said that one of the loco pilots was seriously injured and is admitted to the nearby hospital. Senior officials are at the spot and an investigation has started.

The incident occurred near Singhpur station, which falls under Bilaspur Railway Division, at around 6.50am due to signal overshoot, said Saket Ranjan, spokesperson of the South Eastern Central Railway (SECR).

“Eight wagons and a locomotive of the iron-ore laden moving goods train derailed in the incident, disrupting traffic on Bilaspur-Katni rail route,” he said.

At least 10 trains, operated on the route, have been cancelled, he added

Efforts were on to restore the rail traffic and relief operation was underway, officials said.

