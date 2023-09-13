'Haiwan' posters targeting Congress leader Kamal Nath surface in Bhopal

As the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections loom on the horizon, posters featuring former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath as ‘corruption ka haiwan’, or monster of corruption, were put up across Bhopal. The posters, emblazoned with accusatory slogans, used Kamal Nath's face on the villainous look of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's latest hit 'Jawan' in which the actor's face is covered with bandage.

'Corruption ka Haiwan' posters featuring former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath surface in Bhopal.(ANI)

The posters were plastered at bus stops and other prominent locations in the state capital, drawing the attention of passersby and commuters.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress workers were seen removing the posters put up at a bus stop in the city.

Both the ruling BJP and Congress have been targeting each other over the issue of corruption. Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that 18 years of BJP rule in the state is marked by scams, which he termed as "Ghotala 18 or G18".

“G20 took place in Delhi. But, G18 is going on in Madhya Pradesh under the rule of the BJP government. BJP's misrule in MP has completed 18 years. And, only Ghotalas (G) are going on.

"In the 225 months of government, more than 225 major scams have taken place, and small scams are not counted. Shivraj government's G-18 - 18 years full of Ghotalas (G) (scams)," Nath posted on X.

His comments inviting a sharp reaction from the BJP, with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying the Congress has become a party that tarnishes the image of India.

"This is the problem of Congress. It has become a party that brings shame and it is not involved in nation-building," he told reporters.

The war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress is growing intense in the run-up to assembly elections, due later this year.

