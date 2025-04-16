Himachal: Mandi DC office evacuated after bomb threat

The deputy commissioner’s office here and the adjoining court were evacuated on Wednesday morning after an email was received claiming that a bomb had been planted in the complex, officials said. The officials said the court will resume functioning after 2 pm after the complex has been checked and a security clearance has been given (HT File)

Police teams sealed the entry to the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office and the district court after vacating the premises, they said.

“A threat was received on the email of the deputy commissioner, Mandi, and as a precautionary measure, the (office) complex has been evacuated. All steps, including an anti-sabotage check, are being taken as per the standard operating procedure,” Mandi police said in a statement.

