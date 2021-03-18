IAF group captain killed in MiG-21 Bison crash in Gwalior

A group captain of the Indian Air Force was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft met with an accident while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in Gwalior, the IAF said on Wednesday.

The crash in which Group Captain Ashish Gupta was killed is the second accident involving a Bison aircraft this year – a MiG-21 Bison crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on January 5 but the pilot ejected safely. Gupta was posted at the IAF’s elite Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE).

“A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India,” IAF announced on Twitter.

“The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” it said in another tweet.

The MiG-21 was upgraded to MiG-21 Bison in 2000. Experts said it is a reliable aircraft but nearing the end of its service life.

“The upgrade in 2000 was significant and essentially on avionics, radar, electronic warfare suite and weapons. The aircraft is very safe to fly, has had a good safety record and will see IAF through till 2023-24,” said Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), who was the team leader of the MiG-21 upgrade programme.

IAF operates four squadrons of MiG-21 Bison aircraft. The last of these upgraded fighter jets are set to be phased out in the next four to five years. IAF will induct different variants of Tejas light combat aircraft in the coming years to bolster its combat potential.

The defence ministry last month awarded a ₹48,000-crore contract to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets for IAF. The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the air force in three years, with the rest being supplied by 2030. The deal involves the supply of 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer aircraft.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia paid homage to departed pilot.