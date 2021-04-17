Home / Cities / Bhopal News / In major goof-up, Madhya Pradesh man on ventilator declared dead twice
In major goof-up, Madhya Pradesh man on ventilator declared dead twice

A suspected patient of Covid 19 was wrongly declared dead twice by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Hospital beds are seen in this file photo. (HT PHOTO)

A suspected patient of Covid 19 was wrongly declared dead twice by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. The authorities also issued a death certificate of Gorelal Kori, 58, a resident of Sultania village of Vidisha district, who was on a ventilator. The medical college’s dean said the man almost died once but the hospital staff pumped his heart for nearly two hours to revive him.

“On April 15 evening, a staff nurse informed the family that my father died. We rushed inside the ward and found him alive. The staff nurse said it happened due to some miscommunication. Later, the family was informed that doctors were going to perform surgery on my father,” said Kailash Kori, Gorelal Kori’s son.

“Later, a nurse informed us that my father died while undergoing surgery and they can’t hand over his body to us because he tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday night. We reached the crematorium to arrange for his cremation but later got a call from the hospital saying that he is still alive and being shifted to a ventilator,” the son said.

Kori was admitted to the medical college after complaining of difficulty in breathing on April 12. The negligence on the hospital’s part stirred panic.“Strict action should be taken against the hospital staff,” Kailash added.

Medical college dean Sunil Nandeshwar admitted the incident happened due to “miscommunication”. “Yes, the goof-up happened due to some miscommunication but once his heart stopped beating, the staff nurse pumped his heart for nearly two hours to revive him. He is alive and on a ventilator in a serious condition,” he said.

