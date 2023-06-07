Army starts operation to rescue child trapped in borewell in Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Army has started an operation to rescue a two-and-a-half-year old girl, who has been trapped in a 300-feet borewell for the past 30 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, a government officer said on Wednesday.

The child has slipped to 100 feet inside the borewell due to vibration of the excavation and drilling. (ANI)

The child, Shrishti Kumari, fell in the borewell on Tuesday while playing on a farmland in Mungawali village.

“When she fell down, she was at 50 feet. Now, she has slipped to 100 feet inside the borewell due to vibration of the excavation and drilling. As of now, the Army team has reached 35 feet deep,” said Ashish Tiwari, chief executive officer, district panchayat, Sehore.

The Army rescue team tried to rescue the girl by putting rods and rope but they failed. It is a rocky land so teams are facing difficulty in the rescue operation, officers said.

“A team, which uses robots for rescue, has been called from Delhi while a team has been called from Rajasthan who uses traditional method to rescue children from borewells. The teams will reach late tonight. We are hoping to complete the rescue operation by tonight itself,” said Mayank Awasthi, superintendent of police, Sehore.

The officers also said the girl is not moving at all. “Oxygen is being provided to her continuously but she is not responding. We are hoping for the best. The ambulance and doctors are present on the site,” said an officer who didn’t wish to be named.

Last month a boy fell in a borewell in Vidisha. He was rescued but couldn’t survive. Later, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered criminal action against those who leave borewells half dug.