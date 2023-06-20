Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, his office said. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.(PTI)

Dhankhar will address a gathering there and later, lead a mass yoga demonstration at the venue. The motto for IDY 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Nine years ago, the United Nations had recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) through a resolution in 2014.

While the global celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York, the national celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Dhankhar, the Vice President's Secretariat said.