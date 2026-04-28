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Life story of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi to be included in school curriculum: CM Yadav

Life story of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi to be included in school curriculum: CM Yadav

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, The life and valour of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi, a 19th-century ruler who waged a war against British rule, will be included in the school curriculum of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Life story of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi to be included in school curriculum: CM Yadav

Yadav made the announcement during a programme held on the occasion of 168th death anniversary of Lodhi, the warrior-king who united Bundela, Lodhi, and Gond leaders against British rule in the 1842 Bundelkhand revolt.

"Madhya Pradesh will now not only learn about Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi, but also witness his life journey. His life and valour will be included in the curriculum and the government will also construct a pilgrimage site in his name," he said.

"Known as 'Narmada Tiger', Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi pledged to fight against British rule in 1842. He continued his struggle with his brothers till 1858," the CM added.

Lodhi's life is inspiring to everyone. He united the Bundela and tribal communities of Bundelkhand and launched a movement against the British. The state government will commission a research on his struggle, he said.

Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said the king blew the bugle for independence and sacrificed his life for the purpose.

MLA Jalam Singh Patel, the state president of the Lodhi-Lodha Samaj, said, "Raja Hirdeshah led the 1842 revolution, opposing the laws of British rule. Nearly 12 of his brothers sacrificed their lives in this struggle."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Life story of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi to be included in school curriculum: CM Yadav
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