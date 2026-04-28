Bhopal, The life and valour of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi, a 19th-century ruler who waged a war against British rule, will be included in the school curriculum of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Life story of Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi to be included in school curriculum: CM Yadav

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Yadav made the announcement during a programme held on the occasion of 168th death anniversary of Lodhi, the warrior-king who united Bundela, Lodhi, and Gond leaders against British rule in the 1842 Bundelkhand revolt.

"Madhya Pradesh will now not only learn about Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi, but also witness his life journey. His life and valour will be included in the curriculum and the government will also construct a pilgrimage site in his name," he said.

"Known as 'Narmada Tiger', Raja Hirdeshah Lodhi pledged to fight against British rule in 1842. He continued his struggle with his brothers till 1858," the CM added.

Lodhi's life is inspiring to everyone. He united the Bundela and tribal communities of Bundelkhand and launched a movement against the British. The state government will commission a research on his struggle, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Important events in his life will be documented and incorporated into the curriculum, he said, noting that the struggles of great men in society need to be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Important events in his life will be documented and incorporated into the curriculum, he said, noting that the struggles of great men in society need to be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state government is celebrating all the festivals of Sanatan culture with great enthusiasm. A pilgrimage site will be built in Hirapur on the banks of the Narmada river in memory of Raja Hirdesh Shah. The glorious pages of history should be reopened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government is celebrating all the festivals of Sanatan culture with great enthusiasm. A pilgrimage site will be built in Hirapur on the banks of the Narmada river in memory of Raja Hirdesh Shah. The glorious pages of history should be reopened. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Former chief minister Uma Bharti said that Raja Hirdeshah's style of warfare mirrored that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and recalled his contribution in the freedom struggle in the Bundelkhand region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former chief minister Uma Bharti said that Raja Hirdeshah's style of warfare mirrored that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and recalled his contribution in the freedom struggle in the Bundelkhand region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that Raja Hirdeshah fought against the British from 1842 to 1858. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that Raja Hirdeshah fought against the British from 1842 to 1858. {{/usCountry}}

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Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said the king blew the bugle for independence and sacrificed his life for the purpose.

MLA Jalam Singh Patel, the state president of the Lodhi-Lodha Samaj, said, "Raja Hirdeshah led the 1842 revolution, opposing the laws of British rule. Nearly 12 of his brothers sacrificed their lives in this struggle."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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