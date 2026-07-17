Ludhiana: PSEB engineers’ body flags acute staff shortage, flaws in new billing software

Even as the Punjab government continues to project improvements in the state’s power infrastructure, the PSEB Engineers’ Association (PSEBEA) has warned that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is facing a “critical operational crisis”, citing acute staff shortages, flaws in the new billing software, IT failures, shortage of material and mounting workload on field engineers. The engineers have demanded that the IT wing be made accountable for software glitches. (HT File)

In a letter addressed to PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Dr Basant Garg on July 15, the association sought immediate intervention, stating that the situation at the field level has become increasingly difficult and, if left unaddressed, could become “unmanageable”. The association maintained that while engineers remain committed to ensuring uninterrupted power supply, the present system is under severe strain due to manpower shortages and operational bottlenecks.

The letter, signed by PSEBEA general secretary Er Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, states that the corporation is grappling with a severe manpower crisis because of large-scale retirements, inadequate recruitment and growing dependence on outsourced workers. It further points out that engineers are already burdened with duties beyond their normal responsibilities, while a large number of employees continue to be deputed for non-departmental assignments.

The association also raised concerns over the new Smart Billing System (SBS), saying it has created multiple operational problems and adversely affected PSPCL’s financial health. According to the engineers, deficiencies in the billing software, IT systems and ERP have resulted in incorrect bills, delayed consumer services and increased pressure on field staff, who are being held accountable for software-related issues.

The engineers have demanded that the IT wing be made accountable for software glitches and that responsibility be fixed on the private vendor for every incorrect bill generated through the new billing system.

Highlighting the impact on consumer services, the association said shortage of manpower has affected complaint redressal, release of new electricity connections, maintenance works and restoration of supply during faults.

Among the key demands raised are immediate recruitment of adequate staff, recall of employees deputed on non-core government duties, deployment of separate complaint-handling vehicles for distribution divisions, rationalisation of the outsourcing policy, restoration of adequate staffing at the 1912 call centre, timely promotions of Assistant Engineers and review of existing staffing norms in distribution divisions.

The association further said field engineers cannot be expected to handle routine daytime responsibilities while remaining available throughout the night for consumer complaints.

Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh, reacting to the engineers’ letter in a post on X, alleged that while the state government continues to make tall claims about improving the power sector, PSPCL’s own engineers have highlighted serious deficiencies in the system.