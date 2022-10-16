Ludhiana | Traditional art steals the show on Day 2 of PU youth festival

A range of folk and heritage items were the main highlights on the second day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage festival being held at the Ramgarhia Girls College here.

A total of 15 competitions, including, Indian orchestra, instrumental music (percussion and non-percussion), folk instruments, folk orchestra, debate, elocution, poem recitation, heritage art and craft items, phulkari, bagh, cross stitch, knitting, crochet work, pakhi designing and mehndi designing, were conducted on Sunday.

Recipient of Padam Bhushan Sardara Singh Johl was the guest of honour on the occasion. Parvinder Singh, V-C, Rayat Bahra University, Mohali, was the chief guest for the morning session and Ashwani Bhalla, deputy director, DPI, was the chief guest for the evening session.

Over 300 students from different colleges, including AS College for Women Khanna, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Government College for Girls and SDP College for Women participated in the fest.

As many as ten colleges under the Zone-B are participating in the five-day fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”. The fest will conclude on October 19.