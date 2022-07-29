Madhya Pradesh cop suspended for thrashing old man: Report

A police constable was seen brutally thrashing an elderly man at the Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The almost 30-second long video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds on social media, showed the constable kicking the elderly man in his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The constable then grabbed the man by his feet, pulled him and was on the verge of throwing him on the railway track. The video of the incident, recorded by one of the passengers inside a stationary train, also showed the constable repeatedly kicking the elderly man's left hand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.

According to Superintendent of Police Rewa, the constable has been suspended from duty, news agency ANI reported.

Further details regarding this shocking incident are awaited.