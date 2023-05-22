After Karnataka win, Congress's five promises in Madhya Pradesh: 500 gas cylinder, 100 units free electricity

After forming the government in Karnataka, the Congress now eyes another crucial assembly election in Madhya Pradesh scheduled to be held this year as the party on Monday made five promises, including ₹500 gas cylinder and ₹1500 to every woman of the state per month.

The Congress's five promises to the people of Madhya Pradesh before the election are-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Gas cylinder at ₹500

2. ₹1500 to every woman per month

3. 100 units of free electricity, 200 units halved

4. Farm loan waiver

5. Implementation of old pension scheme

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kickstart the assembly poll campaign for the party in Madhya Pradesh on June 12 with a roadshow and a rally in Jabalpur after offering prayers to the Narmada river, news agency PTI reported citing a functionary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Congress leader said Priyanka has chosen Mahakoshal as the region was left out from her brother, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which moved through the state's Malwa and Central India regions and received a very good response from the public.

Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath will be the party’s presumptive chief minister in the 2023 assembly election.

"We will fight the elections in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Kamal Nath. So, he will be the CM’s face,” Singh told reporters in Budhni.

Assembly polls are likely to be held at the end of the year in MP, where the Congress emerged as the largest party in the 2018 polls but its government fell in March 2020 following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and more than 20 of his loyalist MLAs, paving the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party to return to power.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)