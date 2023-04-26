MP high court rejects bail plea of 20 Popular Front of India members

Madhya Pradesh high court, Jabalpur on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of 20 members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The single bench, after hearing the arguments, dismissed both bail pleas. (Madhya Pradesh High Court)

Two petitions were filed in the high court for interim bail by the 20 accused, who were arrested in September last year, but the high court single bench comprising judge DK Paliwar rejected both the bail pleas after hearing.

The petition filed on behalf of the 19 members of the PFI detained in jail by saying that the legal process was not followed in their arrest.

“Relief was sought in the petition that the final decision on the plea filed in connection with non-compliance of the legal process should not be given to them, they should be given the benefit of transferred bail. Another petition was filed by Abdul Rouf for bail on the basis of medical grounds,” said Brahmdutt Singh, deputy advocate general.

Prosecution lawyer Pradeep Gupta said that the accused were members of the banned organisation PFI.

“During the arrest, objectionable material was recovered from him. They are raging war against the country and Constitution. STF and ATS had arrested him in September last year after investigations. Cases have been registered against them under several sections including sedition. Challenging the process of law is not a ground for bail,” said Gupta.

The single bench was also informed that medical facility is being provided to Abdul Rouf in the jail. He does not have any such serious illness, citing medical reports, the bench was informed.

It was argued on behalf of the petitioners by senior advocate Mujeeb Ur Rehman that they are in judicial custody for a long time. Therefore, the benefit of bail should be given.

