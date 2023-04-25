Home / India News / PFI probe: NIA launches raids at multiple locations across 4 states

PFI probe: NIA launches raids at multiple locations across 4 states

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Twelve locations were being searched in Bihar, including a place in Urdu Bazaar in Darbhanga, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Punjab and Goa

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday began raids at multiple locations across four states in connection with its probe against Popular Front of India (PFI) and its sympathisers, people familiar with the matter said.

A tribunal in March upheld ban on PFI. (HT PHOTO)
Twelve locations were being searched in Bihar, including a place in Urdu Bazaar in Darbhanga, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Punjab and Goa. Officials said the raids were launched on the basis of inputs about individuals associated with PFI.

The Union government banned PFI and its affiliates including Campus Front of India in September days after a crackdown on the organisation and the arrest of its 108 leaders and members.

A tribunal in March upheld the ban on PFI under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. In its 285-page report, the tribunal agreed with the government’s submission that even though these organisations have a laudable purpose on paper, they are indulging in illegal activities against the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The NIA filed five charge sheets against PFI leaders and members last month.

goa arrest bihar crackdown darbhanga national investigation agency probe punjab report tribunal union government uttar pradesh + 10 more
