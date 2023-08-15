Madhya Pradesh health minister faints during I-Day parade; hospitalised

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Aug 15, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Raisen superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sehwal said the health minister had been standing for one and a half hours during the march past, and after the march past, he complained of uneasiness and fainted on the stage

Madhya Pradesh health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary fainted during the Independence Day Parade in Raisen.

Madhya Pradesh health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary during the Independence Day parade in Raisen. (Twitter/DrPRChoudhary)

He was rushed to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Bhopal as the doctors suspected heart attack.

Raisen superintendent of police (SP), Vikas Sehwal said, “Health minister Prabhakar Chaudhary had been standing for one and a half hours during the march past. After the march past, he complained of uneasiness and fainted on the stage. He was taken to the district hospital where his blood pressure was found very high and sugar level very low. After settling his blood pressure and sugar level, he was referred to Bhopal.”

“The doctors suspected heart attack but things will be clear after tests,” he added.

The minister is currently under treatment at the Bhopal hospital.

