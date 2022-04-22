Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Madhya Pradesh logs 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 62

The count of recoveries reached 10,30,496, after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,734 as no fresh casualty was reported, the official said.
Apr 22, 2022
Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,292, an official from the state health department said. 

The central state is now left with 62 active cases, and the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, he said. With the addition of 7,897 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,90,24,460, he added. 

As per an official release, 11,71,84,872 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 38,958 jabs were given on Friday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,292, new cases 11, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,496, active cases 62, number of tests so far 2,90,24,460. 

