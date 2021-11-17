Madhya Pradesh lifts all Covid-19 related curbs with immediate effect

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday removed all Covid-19 related restrictions from the state with immediate effect, with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that this was being done as the pandemic situation in the state was under complete control. “All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious programmes can be organised normally. There is no ceiling on the number of people allowed at wedding ceremonies or last rites. The night curfew is also being done away with,” a rough translation of Chouhan's tweet, which was posted in Hindi, read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister added that establishments such as cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, club, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants etc. can function at full capacity. Educational institutions such as schools, colleges, universities, coaching classes, too, can open with 100 per cent student strength, he further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Chouhan also appealed to people to not let their guard down. “Please keep complying with all the necessary protocols such as wearing face masks, sanitising hands, getting tested even for minor symptoms etc. By 31 December, we have to ensure that the entire Madhya Pradesh is fully vaccinated. So, please take your second dose as well,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader posted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Therefore, shopkeepers can open stores only if they are fully inoculated, while, in hostels, all students above the age of 18, too, should have taken both doses, Chouhan said. Full vaccination is mandatory for employees in cinema halls as well, while audience members should have taken at least one dose.

Giving out the latest Covid-19 numbers, the chief minister said that 5 more people tested positive for the viral illness, while active cases were down to 78. On the vaccination figures, he said that 91 per cent people were partially vaccinated while 47 per cent had taken both the doses.