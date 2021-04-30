Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh reports 12,762 Covid-19 cases, 95 fatalities
Madhya Pradesh reports 12,762 Covid-19 cases, 95 fatalities

Out of 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, 1,789 new cases were reported in Indore, while 1,811 new cases were reported in Bhopal.
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 03:54 PM IST
According to the health department, as many as 59,388 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate in the state is at 21.4 per cent. (PTI PHOTO.)

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,762 fresh Covid-19 cases and 95 deaths on Thursday, the state health department informed.

The Covid tally in the state has reached 5,50,927, out of which 4,53,331 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the health department, as many as 59,388 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate in the state is at 21.4 per cent.

There are 4,92,276 active Covid-19 cases in the state. The death toll due to Covid-19 has mounted to 5,519.

Out of 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, 1,789 new cases were reported in Indore, while 1,811 new cases were reported in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of Covid-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. The cumulative count of the Covid-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now.

Meanwhile, India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of Covid-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. The cumulative count of the Covid-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now.

