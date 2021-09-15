Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh reports 7 new Covid cases, tally over 792,300

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 08:37 PM IST
A total of 52,863,225 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far.(Vipin Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 792,367 on Wednesday with the addition of seven fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,517, he added. 

The overall recovery count is now 781,726, while there are 124 active cases in the state, he said. As 65,571 swab samples were examined during the day, the cumulative test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 17,590,885, the official added.

A total of 52,863,225 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far, including 6,91,063 on Wednesday alone, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 792,367, new cases 7, death toll 10,517 (no change), recoveries 781,726, active cases 124, total tests 17,590,885.

Topics
madhya pradesh
