Madhya Pradesh sees 12,727 new Covid-19 cases, Bhopal's tally crosses 71,000

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased by 12,727 on Tuesday to reach 4,33,704, while the day also saw 77 patients dying and 8,937 recovering, an official said. The state has so far seen 4,713 deaths and 3,50,720 people getting discharged, leaving it with an active caseload of 78,271, he added.

In April so far, the state has recorded 138,193 new cases and 727 fatalities, the official pointed out.

Indore's count rose by 1,753 to touch 92,768, and Bhopal's touched 71,967 with the addition of 1,693 cases, he said.

"During the day, Indore reported eight deaths, taking its toll to 1,062, while that of Bhopal rose by three to touch 682. Indore has 12,324 active cases and Bhopal has 9,037," he added.

With 51,385 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in MP crossed 71.79 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,33,704, new cases 12,727, death toll 4,713, recovered 3,50,720, active cases 78,271, number of tests so far 71,79,032.