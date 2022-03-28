Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news

Man hacked to death over sexual harassment in Madhya Pradesh

Khandwa police superintendent Vivek Singh said the 55-year-old slain man’s head, legs, and the rest of the body were found floating in a river on Sunday
(HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bhopal: A 42-year-old man and his brother-in-law allegedly hacked a relative to death for sexually harassing the former’s 14-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh Khandwa, police said on Monday. The two accused have been booked for murder.

Khandwa police superintendent Vivek Singh said the 55-year-old slain man’s head, legs, and the rest of the body were found floating in a river on Sunday. He cited the investigation in the matter and added the slain man was last seen with the two accused said to be his distant relatives.

“The 42-year-old accused confessed to the crime and said...[the slain man] sexually harassed his daughter by touching her inappropriately and made obscene comments,” said Singh. The accused said he warned the 55-year-old repeatedly. “On Saturday, the accused claimed the man again touched his daughter inappropriately and so he killed him in the night with help of his brother-in-law. He cut him into three pieces with an axe and threw the body parts into the river.”

