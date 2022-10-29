Man lynched over suspected black magic in Madhya Pradesh

A man was allegedly beaten to death while two others were injured by villagers over suspected black magic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district on Thursday late night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Goma, 55, a resident of Balapur, while Sheshrao Ivnati, 35 and Punnu Uike, 43, of Dholankhapa were injured in the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A panchayat was called in Nadanwadi village as five people died in suspicious circumstances in the area in the past two months on Thursday evening. The villagers said deaths were happening due to occult practices. The villagers had doubts on Goma, Sheshrao and Punnu. During the panchayat, villagers started accusing them and suddenly they became violent. They attacked the trio,” said sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Rohit Likhare.

Goma died on the spot while Sheshrao and Punnu were injured.The duo was rushed to district hospital where the condition of Sheshrao is stated to be critical.

Police registered a case of rioting and murder against two dozen unidentified people. Police are trying to identify and nab them.

Heavy police force was deployed in the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from Bhojraj Raghuvanshi from Chhindwara)