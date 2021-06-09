Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Man threatens to hijack planes, take them to Pakistan from Bhopal, Indore airports; held
bhopal news

Man threatens to hijack planes, take them to Pakistan from Bhopal, Indore airports; held

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5 pm on Tuesday wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI .
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.(AP/ Representative image)

Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5 pm on Tuesday wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI . Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

"The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late Tuesday night from Shujalpur town (about 100 km from Bhopal). He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter,” the official said. Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said. On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhopal district indore district
TRENDING NEWS

Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers

Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch

Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance

Pakistani serial features Rabindra Sangeet, viral videos wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP