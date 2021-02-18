MP: CM meets families of Sidhi bus accident victims, provides 7 lakh ex-gratia to each

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday met the familie members of the victims of a bus accident in state's Sidhi district to provide them with ₹7 lakh ex-gratia that was earlier announced by the state government and the Centre.

"I am meeting with the families of victims of an unfortunate bus accident that was occurred in Sidhi. These kinds of incidents shake a person from inside. We cannot bring them back who has gone, but we will leave no stone unturned to support the family," Chouhan said in a tweet.

He also expressed his condolences and assured that the government was working towards the betterment of the families.

"We are with the families of the victims. Right now, ₹seven lakh are being provided to the families. Apart from this, the government is committed to the betterment of the family according to the situation of the family whether it is the education of their children, employment, or business," he said.

The chief minister informed that an investigation had been ordered into the accident. He said that short and long term planning would be undertaken to prevent such accidents in the future and that the MD of Road Development Corporation and engineers would take a decision on the repair work and immediately start working on it.

Chouhan had announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the families of the victims on Tuesday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured.

The bus was travelling from Sidhi to Satna when the driver lost control and it fell into a canal in Sidhi. Fifty seven passengers were on board and as many as 50 lost their lives.

(With agency inputs)