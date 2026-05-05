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MP court orders registration of FIR in Jabalpur boat tragedy that killed 13 people

The court said the failure of the cruise's crew to rescue the drowning passengers constitutes an attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 10:54 pm IST
PTI |
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A court in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday took cognisance of the cruise boat tragedy that claimed the lives of 13 persons in the district's Bargi Dam reservoir last week, and directed the police to register an FIR.

The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized on April 30, killing 13 persons.(PTI)

Judicial Magistrate First Class D P Sutrakar said the "failure" of the cruise boat driver and other crew members to make any effort to rescue the drowning passengers constitutes an attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The court directed the Bargi police station to register the FIR within two days.

Also Read | ‘Jumped last, unaware of yellow alert’: Cruise boat's helmsman reveals lapses, his truth in Jabalpur tragedy

The boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized on April 30, killing 13 persons, including women and children, while 28 people were rescued. The state government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The court order said that in order to prevent such incidents, it is taking suo motu cognisance and ordering the registration of an FIR against the driver and other crew members present on the boat at the time of the incident.

The order stated that the court commends those who rescued the drowning victims on the cruise boat.

It also directed the Bargi police station in-charge to inform the court of the registration of the FIR within two days.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP court orders registration of FIR in Jabalpur boat tragedy that killed 13 people
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP court orders registration of FIR in Jabalpur boat tragedy that killed 13 people
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