Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP government to rush Remdesivir to various districts by aircraft
bhopal news

MP government to rush Remdesivir to various districts by aircraft

The state government is trying to ramp up its health infrastructure in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 02:02 PM IST
In the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases, the drug is in high demand as it is used especially in adult patients with severe complications.(MINT_PRINT)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday roped in its aircraft to rush Remdesivir injections from Indore to various other districts in the state for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, an official said.

Two hundred boxes containing 9,264 Remdesivir injections (a key anti-viral drug) have arrived at the Indore airport, an official from the Chief Minister's Office said. Out of these, 42 boxes will be airlifted to Bhopal, 39 to Jabalpur, 19 to Gwalior, 18 to Rewa, he said.

Besides, 75 boxes of the Remdesivir injections would be kept for Indore, the worst coronavirus-hit district in the state, and some stock will also be sent to Sagar, Ratlam and Khandwa, the official said. In the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases, the drug is in high demand as it is used especially in adult patients with severe complications.

The state government is trying to ramp up its health infrastructure in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 9,720 fresh cases of coronavirus, the biggest single-day spike so far, pushing the infection count to 3,63,352. The fatality tally rose to 4,312 with 51 more deaths, also the highest one-day count so far. This month, the state has so far reported 67,841 new Covid-19 cases and 326 fatalities, as per official data.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Migrant workers returning from Maharashtra to MP allege extortion

Covid-19: Congress MLAs stage dharna in Bhopal over shortage of medical oxygen

Number of Covid-19 funerals in Madhya Pradesh raise underreporting fears

Madhya Pradesh CM assigns districts to ministers for Covid-19 management
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP