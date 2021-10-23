Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bhopal news
bhopal news

MP govt extends 5-day week arrangement in offices till March 2022

The arrangement of five-day week was implemented in the state government offices from July 22 this year when the offices reopened after a lockdown during the second wave of pandemic.
MP govt extends 5-day week arrangement in offices till March 2022. (File image/IStock)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Shubhangi Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to extend the arrangement of five-day week in its offices across the state till March end next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said. The state government's general administration department issued an order to this effect on Friday, he said. 

"The arrangement of five-day week (from Monday to Friday) in government offices across the state has been extended till March 31, 2022 for protection and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic," the order said. 

Earlier, the state government had ordered the five-day week in its offices till October 31. The arrangement of five-day week was implemented in the state government offices from July 22 this year when the offices reopened after a lockdown during the second wave of pandemic. 

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Friday rose to 7,92,729 with eight fresh cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, while the recovery count stood at 7,82,126, leaving the state with 80 active cases, a health department official had said.

Topics
madhya pradesh coronavirus
