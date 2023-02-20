MP man shot at during scuffle between two wives in Bhopal

A man allegedly suffered a gunshot during a fight between his two wives in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened when the man's first wife Anjum, along with her son and a few others reached his house, and got into an argument with the man's second wife.

The argument soon turned into a scuffle.

The police said that the divorce case of Taher and Anjum is pending, under which Anjum has also claimed some of Taher's property.

Talking to ANI, Bhopal ACP Virender Mishra said, "A man namely Taher Khan was shot at, during a scuffle with his first wife Anjum. He is facing a divorce case filed by his wife, Anjum."

"Anjum reached his house with two or three people, at that time Tahir was taking a bath. When Tahir's second wife Huma Khan had a fight. Hearing the sound of the dispute, Tahir came out of the bathroom, and one of them shot Tahir," he added.

The ACP informed that Taher's second wife has also been admitted to Hamidia Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

ACP added that it is still not confirmed who fired the shot, and were further looking into the incident.