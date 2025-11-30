MP: Principal booked after student jumps from school building

Bhopal: The principal of a private school was booked on Sunday after a Class 8 student jumped from the third floor of the School in Dongre Nagar, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday, said police. The boy has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. The student admitted his mistake and apologised to the principal 52 times, promising not to repeat the mistake but she didn’t hear it. (Representational image)

Police registered a case against school principal Dolly Chauhan based on the student’s statement, in which he claimed that she had threatened him and abused him for bringing a mobile phone to the school.

The incident occurred around 10 am on Friday. Before the student jumped, the school principal and other staff members had called his father to complain against him for bringing a mobile phone to school and making a reel in the classroom.

Ratlam additional superintendent of police Rakesh Khakha said, “The student alleged that the principal threatened to ruin his career and expel him from school for bringing a mobile phone. The student was terrified by this harassment and, distressed, he went to the third floor of the school and jumped from there in an attempt to die by suicide. As a result of the fall, the student sustained serious injuries to both his legs, right shoulder, jaw, and waist.”

The student admitted his mistake and apologised to the principal 52 times, promising not to repeat the mistake but she didn’t hear it.

Police are investigating the matter.

“Based on the student’s statement, a case has been registered against the principal under sections 296(b), 351(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015,” the officer added.