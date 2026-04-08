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MP: Train thief wanted in multiple states lands in RPF net after hiding in pond for 5 hours

MP: Train thief wanted in multiple states lands in RPF net after hiding in pond for 5 hours

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 08:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Jabalpur , A 42-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh, wanted in several cases of thefts on trains, has been arrested in the district after a five-hour operation involving an anxious wait on the edge of a pond, police said on Wednesday.

MP: Train thief wanted in multiple states lands in RPF net after hiding in pond for 5 hours

Harvinder Singh alias Sunny allegedly tried to steal a woman's purse in an AC coach of the Rewa-Itwari Express in the wee hours of Monday when it was passing through Jabalpur district, said a Railway Protection Force official.

He was spotted by RPF personnel, but as the train slowed down near Sihora Road station at 5.15 am, he jumped off and ran, said inspector Rajiv Kharb.

RPF personnel chased him, but Singh jumped into a pond filled with lotus plants and algae in Khitoula area.

The RPF personnel then contacted the local police, fearing that he had drowned.

Divers were called in, but they could not locate him. Finally, Singh was spotted alive at around 10.30 am, and was taken into custody.

Inspector Kharb said that since Singh's arrest, he has been receiving calls from as far as Kerala where Singh is wanted in a 2024 train theft case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
railway protection force harvinder singh uttar pradesh jabalpur
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Train thief wanted in multiple states lands in RPF net after hiding in pond for 5 hours
Home / Cities / Bhopal / MP: Train thief wanted in multiple states lands in RPF net after hiding in pond for 5 hours
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