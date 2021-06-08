Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Murder accused dies by suicide in jail in MP’s Sehore

The 25-year-old Indore resident had allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat in a moving train on June 1 after repeatedly harassing her. The police arrested him on Wednesday from Bhopal and he was lodged in Sehore jail since
By Mahendra Singh Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Representational Image.

A murder accused, who was recently arrested for killing a woman in a moving train, died by suicide in a Sehore district jail of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, said police.

The 25-year-old Indore resident had allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat in a moving train on June 1 after repeatedly harassing her. The police arrested him on Wednesday from Bhopal and he was lodged in Sehore jail since, said Sameer Yadav, additional superintendent of police, Sehore.

Deputy inspector general of jail Sanjay Pandey said the accused used his T-shirt to end his life. “He hanged himself from a rod of the jail barrack by using his T-shirt. Another jail inmate informed the authorities. The doctors in jail referred him to a district hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered in the matter. Police are also investigating the matter.

Do you need help, or know someone else who does? Help is just a call away. Snehi: 011-65978181; Sumaitri: 011-23389090

