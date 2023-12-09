Muslim woman in MP allegedly beaten up for voting in BJP's favour; CM Chouhan meets her

In Madhya Pradesh, a 30-year-old Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted by her brother-in-law for casting her vote in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party‘s candidate in the recent assembly polls, news agency PTI reported.

CM Shivraj meets Samina who was allegedly beaten up by her brother-in-law.(X/ChouhanShivraj)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following her complaint, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reached out to her and met her at his residence in Bhopal.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Javeed, the accused and younger brother of Samina Bi's husband, was arrested by the police following Samina and her father's visit to the Sehore collector's office.

According to the police, Javeed allegedly assaulted Samina on Monday while she was celebrating the BJP's victory in the recent assembly elections, the results of which were declared on December 3. A case was filed against Javeed under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code based on Samina's complaint.

Samina said that she voted for the BJP due to the government's beneficial schemes, including the Ladli Behna Yojana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With 'mamaji' Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sehore BJP MLA Sudesh Rai on my mind, I voted for the BJP,” Samina had said.

On Saturday, Samina visited Chouhan in Bhopal. CM assured her of support, emphasising the right to vote as a constitutional privilege.

“By casting your vote, you have exercised your right. Everyone has the right to vote as per the Constitution. People vote for those who do well for them. That is not at all wrong. Thus I wanted to meet you. Do not worry. We will take care of you and take care of your worries,” Chouhan told the woman.

After the meeting, CM Chouhan posted on X, "The case of one of my sisters being harassed by her family for voting for BJP for a strong democracy has come to my notice. I have directed the officials to take appropriate action in this regard. Along with this, the victim sister will also be given complete security and financial help. My sister, don't worry about anything, your brother is always with you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON