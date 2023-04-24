Ludhiana’s PAU student awarded with Khorana Scholarship

An M.Sc student of the department of entomology, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, has been selected for Khorana Programme for Scholars 2023.

Arshita Sharma, an M.Sc student of the department of entomology, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshita Sharma will be visiting the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, USA, and working in the laboratory of professor Juan Luis Jurat Fuentes for a period of 10 weeks from 27 May to 5 August 2023. During her stay in the USA, she will work on advanced molecular techniques like RNAi, quantitative real-time PCR, gene editing, insect bioassays, etc. She has secured a grant of $2,500 in addition to health insurance and travel expenses.

Divulging details, Vikas Jindal, principal entomologist and major advisor of the student, informed that only 75 students (1.5%) of the total applicants were selected at the national level, and only three are from the agriculture field.

The programme, which is sponsored by the department of biotechnology, Central government, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, provides opportunities to Indian students to undertake research at US based universities for a period of 10-12 weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}