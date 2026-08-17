Progress must entail green initiatives, says UT adminstrator Kataria

Highlighting Chandigarh’s achievements in terms of infrastructure, law and order, education, healthcare, sports, governance, social welfare and environment, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has urged residents to work towards building a Chandigarh where environmental protection accompanies progress. He also said that human values must accompany technology and social justice should entail prosperity.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria also conferred the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/Meritorious Services to 22 cops. (HT File)

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During his address at the Parade Ground in Sector 17 on Independence Day, Kataria also highlighted the implementation of the new criminal laws through an integrated digital criminal justice system, which has strengthened coordination and transparency and expedited the delivery of justice. He also spoke about Chandigarh’s achievements in school education, skill and vocational education, sports infrastructure, healthcare services and citizen-centric governance.

The administrator highlighted Chandigarh’s progress as a cleaner, greener and future-ready city, including expansion of electric public transport, renewable energy, green cover, illuminated cycle tracks and the successful remediation of the Dadu Majra legacy dump site. He also underlined initiatives in heritage protection, digital land records, CBDC-based welfare delivery, grievance redressal, social welfare and disaster management.

He also interacted with freedom fighters and their families. He awarded commendation certificates to 37 UT employees and others. He also conferred the Administrator’s Police Medal for Distinguished/Meritorious Services to 22 cops.

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