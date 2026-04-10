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Protest for compensation at dam under Ken-Betwa river linking project in MP enters 6th day

Protest for compensation at dam under Ken-Betwa river linking project in MP enters 6th day

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 08:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Chhatarpur, Work on Dhodan dam in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district remained suspended on Friday as a protest by tribals, farmers and women of the region entered its sixth day, officials said.

Protest for compensation at dam under Ken-Betwa river linking project in MP enters 6th day

The dam is part of the ambitious Ken-Betwa river linking project, they added.

Nearly a thousand protesters, under local leader Amit Bhatnagar, have gathered at the site seeking higher compensation. They have also alleged that houses were being demolished without authorisation. They claimed false cases were being registered against them over the past four years.

"Tribals and farmers have repeatedly submitted memoranda and staged protests over the years but their concerns remained unaddressed. Our land and resources are being taken without compensation," Bhatnagar claimed.

Most of the protesters, who are camping with rations, are from 40 villages in the region, including Majhgawan, Vishramganj and Negwa in neighbouring Panna district.

Several of them complained of illness, rashes, itching and fever due to the long, tiring hours in the hot sun as part of the protest.

Authorities will address grievances sensitively but would not consider demands outside the scope of the land acquisition law, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Protest for compensation at dam under Ken-Betwa river linking project in MP enters 6th day
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Protest for compensation at dam under Ken-Betwa river linking project in MP enters 6th day
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