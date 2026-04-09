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Protest over compensation stops Ken-Betwa dam work in Madhya Pradesh

Displaced villagers halt Dhaudan Dam work under Ken-Betwa Project, demand ₹12.5 lakh compensation; prohibitory orders imposed in Panna.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:37 pm IST
By Anupam Pateriya, Bhopal
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Several local residents displaced due to the Ken-Betwa Link Project’s dam construction in Panna and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh staged protests over compensation at the Dhaudan Dam site, halting construction.

Protest over compensation disrupts Ken-Betwa dam construction in MP (Representative photo)

The protesters were joined by affected residents from Runjha Dam, Majhganwan and Vishramganj Dam, collectively demanding compensation of 12.50 lakh, following which Panna District Collector Parth Jaiswal imposed prohibitory orders to prevent others from joining the protest and initiated talks with the agitators.

The protesters, led by a local activist Amit Bhatnagar, reached the dam site on Thursday. The Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of Bijawar and Rajnagar tried to negotiate, but the protesters insisted on speaking with the divisional commissioner.

Villagers from more than 40 villages within the Dhaudan Dam’s submergence zone, including Dhaudan, Palkonha, Kharyani, Sukwaha and Mainari, raised concerns that compensation had not been distributed fairly.

“Many joint families were being allotted only 12.50 lakh, despite promises that adults and children would receive separate compensation,” Virendra Singh, a local resident, said.

“The administration is ready to provide compensation to all eligible family members, but the protesters remain unwilling to engage in dialogue,” District Collector Jaiswal said.

 
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Protest over compensation stops Ken-Betwa dam work in Madhya Pradesh
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Protest over compensation stops Ken-Betwa dam work in Madhya Pradesh
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