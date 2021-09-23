Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jabalpur News
Remove pet’s poop from public place or pay 1k fine: Jabalpur administration

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT file)

Jabalpur municipal corporation (JMC) commissioner has issued an order for pet owners to either clean the poop of their pet from public place or pay a fine of 1,000.

This makes Jabalpur the third city in the state, after Indore and Bhopal, to impose such a ban. “Now, people can’t just go out with their dogs, unmindful of dirtying a public place. If someone is found doing so, they have to pay a fine of 1,000. The order was released under the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act 1956, “ said JMC commissioner Sandeep GR.

Also Read | MP woman suffers partial vision loss after acid attack: Police

People love their pets but don’t want to take their responsibility. They keep their own houses clean while encouraging their pets to dirty public places, he added.

Now, pet owners will have to carry a poop scooper, and a poop bag with them while walking their dogs in public places.

Indore is the cleanest city of India for the past five years and other cities are adopting its model to improve their ranking in Swachh Survekshan. Jabalpur is currently placed at the 17th spot.

