Retired army soldier shoots dead brother, nephew in MP’s Sagar; arrested: Police

A 52-year-old retired army soldier allegedly shot dead his brother and nephew and injured his own daughter in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district over a family dispute, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

(Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place on Friday at Lalepur village under Sanaudha police station.

According to the police, the accused Ramadhar Tiwari had a fight with his wife on Friday morning and when his brother Ram Milan Tiwari (60) intervened, Ramadhar shot at him.

Later, when his nephew Ajju Tiwari (35), rushed to rescue his father, Ramadhar shot at him too. He also opened fire on his daughter Varsha Tiwari (24), injuring her leg.

Ram Milan and Ajju succumbed to their injuries on the spot while Varsha has been admitted to a hospital, said police.

Police said that the accused fled the spot in his car after the incident but was arrested from the Civil Lines area in Sagar city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagar superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari said, “The accused has been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been seized. Interrogation and investigation in the case are going on to ascertain the reason behind the dispute and what exactly led to the crime.”

Ramadhar retired from the army in 2019, according to the police.

(With input from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)