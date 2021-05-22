Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Row after Kamal Nath says he has clips of 2019 honey trap scandal
bhopal news

Row after Kamal Nath says he has clips of 2019 honey trap scandal

In 2019, it emerged that a gang of five women and a men were blackmailing some bureaucrats and politicians using sex tapes shot without their knowledge. The names of the politicians ensnared in the case have not been made public to date.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 06:12 AM IST
“Many journalists and others have a pen drive of the honey trap scandal. It was first on pen drive, the matter went to police and court later,” Nath said. (ANI file photo)

Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Kamal Nath’s comment on Thursday that he has in his possession a pen drive of videos from 2019’s honey trap scandal, in the state, set off a political storm in Madhya Pradesh with the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accusing him of impropriety.

On Thursday, after some Congress MLAs raised the issue of FIR against former forest minister and Congress MLA Umang Singhar in the case of suicide of a 40-year-old woman, and accused the state government of dirty politics, Nath said he still had a pen drive of the honey trap scandal but that he believed in doing decent politics.

Responding to this, BJP state president VD Sharma said, “Kamal Nath is blackmailing the state government but he should first reveal from where he got the pen drive. He misused the government machinery when he was the CM. If he has proof against any politician or officer, why did he not take any action...”

On Friday, Nath offered an explanation: “Many journalists and others have a pen drive of the honey trap scandal. It was first on pen drive, the matter went to police and court later.”

In 2019, it emerged that a gang of five women and a men were blackmailing some bureaucrats and politicians using sex tapes shot without their knowledge. The names of the politicians ensnared in the case have not been made public to date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress bjp
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP