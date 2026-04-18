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5.7 crore gold, cash robbed from bank in MP’s Singrauli; one suspect arrested from Bihar

₹5.7 crore gold, cash robbed from bank in MP’s Singrauli; one suspect arrested from Bihar

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 10:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Singrauli , Five masked gunmen barged into a public sector bank and took away gold and cash worth 5.7 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, following which one suspect was arrested from Bihar, officials said on Saturday.

5.7 crore gold, cash robbed from bank in MP’s Singrauli; one suspect arrested from Bihar

Initially, police had said that only 14 lakh was robbed in the incident at a Bank of Maharashtra branch on Friday. The district in eastern MP borders Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

MP Director General of Police Kailash Makwana, who had rushed to Singrauli late on Friday night, told reporters in Bhopal that he had sought assistance from his peers in UP, Chhattisgarh and Bihar to trace the robbers.

He also announced a reward of 50,000 for information leading to their arrest.

Kotwali Station House Officer Ashok Singh Parihar said that one of the five suspects has been arrested from the Dehri area in Bihar's Rohtas district.

Five armed persons wearing masks stormed the bank premises in Singrauli on Friday and robbed gold jewellery and 20 lakh cash, collectively worth 5.7 crore, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri told PTI.

The faces of three suspects have been captured on CCTV cameras, said police.

The bank remained closed on Saturday for customers as senior bank officials visited the premises.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / 5.7 crore gold, cash robbed from bank in MP’s Singrauli; one suspect arrested from Bihar
Home / Cities / Bhopal / 5.7 crore gold, cash robbed from bank in MP’s Singrauli; one suspect arrested from Bihar
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