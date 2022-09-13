School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed

The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant. The driver also changed her school dress with a spare dress (kept in her school bag) that is mandatory for nursery students.

When the girl returned home, her mother noted the difference in clothing and inquired. The mother contacted her daughter's teacher and the school administration, but both denied changing the child's clothes.

“The girl later complained of pain in her private parts. Her parents took her into confidence and counselled her, following which she informed them that the bus driver had abused her and also changed her clothes," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The parents went to the school the next day to complain to authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said.

“The girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police on Monday, following which a probe was launched,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.

At the time of the incident, a woman attendant was also present inside the bus, as per the complaint filed by the child’s parents, - both- the driver and the woman attendant were arrested on Monday.

The main accused, Hanumant Jatav (31), and the bus attendant, Urmila Sahu (28), have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Bhopal commissioner of police Makrand Deoskar said: “The bus has CCTV cameras but the school informed the police that they used to delete the footage every two to three days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON