School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed
Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant.
The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home.
Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant. The driver also changed her school dress with a spare dress (kept in her school bag) that is mandatory for nursery students.
When the girl returned home, her mother noted the difference in clothing and inquired. The mother contacted her daughter's teacher and the school administration, but both denied changing the child's clothes.
“The girl later complained of pain in her private parts. Her parents took her into confidence and counselled her, following which she informed them that the bus driver had abused her and also changed her clothes," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The parents went to the school the next day to complain to authorities and the child identified the driver, the official said.
“The girl’s parents filed a complaint with the police on Monday, following which a probe was launched,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said.
At the time of the incident, a woman attendant was also present inside the bus, as per the complaint filed by the child’s parents, - both- the driver and the woman attendant were arrested on Monday.
The main accused, Hanumant Jatav (31), and the bus attendant, Urmila Sahu (28), have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
Bhopal commissioner of police Makrand Deoskar said: “The bus has CCTV cameras but the school informed the police that they used to delete the footage every two to three days.”
Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data. In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.
Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net
Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed Navlakha's' plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency court. This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away.
Amid rumours discouraging milk consumption, Lumpy Skin Disease can’t be transmitted to humans: govt
Cattle of both genders have been infected, Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, animal husbandry said. “Cows and bulls have been infected. Among the primary symptoms are fever and reduction in milk production. However, as of now there is no scientific evidence that suggests that the milk produced by such cattle can be harmful if used,” Singh said. Singh said that the cattle in organised dairies are being vaccinated on a priority basis as a preventive measure.
Punjab seeks inclusion of lumpy skin disease in national control programme
The Group of Ministers, set up to monitor the lumpy skin disease in the state, on Tuesday urged the Union government to include it in the National Animal Disease Control Programme. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to seek an early appointment with Union minister Parshotam Rupala for this purpose.
Traffic diversion trail run begins at Chandni chowk
Trial runs of the traffic diversion plans created by National Highways Authority of India and Pune district administration began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department stopped all vehicular movement going towards the old bridge and the new flyway bridge-from Mulshi to Bavdhan was opened for public use. The work on demolition of the bridge is underway.
