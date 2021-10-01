Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Seven dead, 13 injured as truck collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind dist
bhopal news

Seven dead, 13 injured as truck collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind dist

The bus was going from Gwalior to Etawah-Bareilly when it collided with the truck in the Gohad Chauraha area of the district.
By Shiv Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:42 PM IST
After the accident, the driver fled from the spot. Police are trying to arrest him. (File photo)

Seven passengers were killed, and 13 others injured when a bus collided head-on with a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Friday, said police.

The bus was going from Gwalior to Etawah-Bareilly when it collided with the truck in the Gohad Chauraha area of the district.

Police identified the five of the seven as Harendra Tomar, 46, from Morena, Rajat Rathore, 22, from Gwalior, Gani Adiwasi, 20, from Sagar, Hariom Kaderia, 32, from Etawah, and Shivam Gupta 28, from Kannauj. Two other bodies are yet to be identified.

Gohad police station in-charge OP Mishra said the eyewitnesses said the driver of the truck was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. “The accident happened when the vehicle was trying to overtake another truck.”

After the accident, the driver fled from the spot. Police are trying to arrest him.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the local administration to extend support to the families of those killed and injured in the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Deaf-mute girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

Woman kills stepchildren to avenge ‘black magic’ she accused their mother of

BJP deputes 42 MLAs, 12 ministers for Madhya Pradesh by-elections on 4 seats

‘Met at a coffee shop?’ BJP MLA provokes protests over Akbar-Jodhabai message
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP