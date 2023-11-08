Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SIA raids multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Nov 08, 2023 12:47 PM IST

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in the Union Territory in a terror-related case, officials said.

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. (HT File)

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. Further details are awaited, they said.

