SIA raids multiple locations in J&K in terror-related case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in the Union Territory in a terror-related case, officials said.

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. (HT File)

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said the raids began early Wednesday and SIA sleuths have collected evidence, including from digital devices. Further details are awaited, they said.

