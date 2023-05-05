Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Six of family, including three women, shot dead over past enmity in MP's Morena

Six of family, including three women, shot dead over past enmity in MP's Morena

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 05, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Police have identified eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them.

Six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead and three others were injured on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district apparently over past enmity, said a senior police official. The crimes were committed around 10 am at Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area, he said.

“The victims’ relatives have been accused of murdering the family members of today's alleged killers,” the official said.(PTI/ Representative image)
“The victims’ relatives have been accused of murdering the family members of today's alleged killers,” the official said.(PTI/ Representative image)

Three of the victims died on the spot and as many succumbed to their bullet wounds while being rushed to the district hospital, Inspector General of Police (Chambal Zone) S Saxena told PTI over the phone. He said that the injured have been admitted to a hospital. Police have identified eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them, he said.

Asked about the motive behind the killings, the official said that the deceased and the accused had an old enmity. “The victims’ relatives have been accused of murdering the family members of today's alleged killers,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh murder
madhya pradesh murder
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out